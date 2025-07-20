KUCHING, July 20 — An elderly man was apprehended earlier this morning for allegedly throwing a rock at a car’s windscreen along Jalan Central Timur here, said Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

According to him, the suspect was detained with the help of nearby joggers and a dog before police arrived at the scene.

He added that the suspect is now in police custody.

With similar cases reported in Kuching, Wee expressed concern over what he described as ‘a deeper societal issue’ that requires thoughtful attention.

“From our observations, the individual involved may be suffering from a mental health condition, but this will need to be thoroughly investigated,” he told reporters.

While praising the relevant agencies for their efforts in managing the homeless population, Wee pointed out that homeless individuals with mental health disorders may be falling through the cracks.

He revealed that the individual had previously been caught by MBKS security personnel, but he did not cause any harm or damages.

“However, this time, damage was done to a vehicle, so we must wait for the car owner to press charges, he added.

Concerned that these homeless individuals with unsound minds may repeat their offences, he proposed a ‘three-strikes’ intervention policy for those who repeatedly pose a danger, while acknowledging the complexities surrounding detention and mental healthcare.

“This is where social development must take a broader perspective. A ‘smart city’ must also care for those who are vulnerable – not everyone is born healthy.

“As a city council, our power is limited. We can report incidents, but enforcement and long-term care fall under other agencies.

“That’s why there must be a concerted effort to clearly define responsibilities, without pushing blame from one agency to another,” he added.

Emphasising that prevention is key, he said mental health treatment and care need time, communication, and consistent support, unlike treating physical illness.

“Treatment often requires family involvement and long-term commitment. Many individuals resist staying in psychiatric institutions, which are not ideal living environments.

“Still, securing such individuals is often necessary to prevent them from wandering off. Caring for people with mental illness is complex and exhausting, as each patient requires personalised care, including medication, nutrition, and daily support.

“We must develop a long-term strategy to address these foreseeable problems. Organisations like the Sarawak Mental Health Association have been around for decades, yet the reintegration rate of patients into society remains low.

“We must therefore focus on prevention—how to avoid mental breakdowns caused by life pressures—and rehabilitation,” he added. — The Borneo Post