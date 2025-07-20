PUTRAJAYA, July 20 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has reminded civil servants not to participate in a rally scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (July 26).

He said it is inappropriate for civil servants to join such a gathering, as doing so would be inconsistent with the principle of ‘Loyalty to King and Country’, as enshrined in the Rukun Negara (National Principles).

“They shouldn’t go. They are civil servants, (so) how can they join? Every day, every week, we recite the Loyalty to King and Country pledge. Have they forgotten? Be grateful to the King and the Country,” he said.

Shamsul Azri was speaking to reporters after launching the Sports Carnival of the MRSM Association of Former Students (ANSARA Malaysia) here today.

Earlier today, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) said it expects between 10,000 to 15,000 participants to attend the ‘Himpunan Turun Anwar’ rally scheduled for July 26.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had also previously stated that PDRM would assist in facilitating the rally in the capital.

He assured that police would handle security control during the rally in a professional manner, but reminded all parties to comply with the provisions of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012. — Bernama