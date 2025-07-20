KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has identified two more companies suspected of obtaining data centre construction projects by bribing the project manager of a prominent construction company who was recently arrested.

According to a source, several company directors have also been identified and will be called to assist in the investigation into the case.

"The investigation also found that the main suspect, the project manager, admitted to having asked for about three per cent of the project value from any company that wanted to obtain a project from a prominent construction company," he said here today.

The source informed that the bribe was done by leaking the tender price and helping to ensure that the company that paid the bribe was given priority to win the tender.

"This bribe was paid in stages according to the progress of the project payment and it is understood that there are several million more that have yet to be paid by the company to the suspect as per their agreement," he said.

The media previously reported that a project manager of a prominent construction company who was detained for investigation into a corruption case involving the procurement of a data centre construction project tender was willing to burn almost RM1 million in cash to destroy evidence after being shocked by the MACC raid through Op Ways on Thursday.

According to sources, during the raid conducted at his home in Petaling Jaya, a team of officers found RM100 banknotes totalling almost RM1 million in flames.

As a result of a thorough inspection of the home, the MACC also found cash totalling approximately RM7.5 million stored in several pillow boxes, three Rolex, Omega and Cartier watches as well as jewellery such as rings and gold coins.

On Friday, the media reported that a contract manager, his wife and two men in their 40s to 60s were arrested by the MACC Investigation Division around the Klang Valley, believed to be involved in corruption involving the procurement of a data centre construction project tender in Johor worth approximately RM180 million. — Bernama