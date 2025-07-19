GEORGE TOWN, July 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today made it clear he will not resign despite mounting pressure from his critics.

He said there is no reason for him to vacate his post as he had not stolen public funds, New Straits Times reported this evening.

“Insya Allah, I will not step down,” he was quoted as telling reporters after the groundbreaking ceremony of Kompleks Madani Teluk Kumbar in Penang.

“If I steal the people’s money, then they can call for me to step down. But I did not do so.

“All government contracts go through an open tender process.”

Anwar said his critics should use proper channels like tabling a motion of no-confidence in Parliament to challenge his leadership.

“They can pull support from any member of Parliament to support them. If I lose, I will step down nicely. That is the peaceful way,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the Opposition could also wait until the next general election, though he has not set a date for it.

“So, for now, let us preserve this peace and unity in our country,” he was quoted as saying, noting regional instability in other countries.

Anwar said past allegations against him had long been addressed and no longer held weight after nearly three years in office.

He said leaders with questionable wealth must be held accountable.

“If there are leaders who had wealths of RM100 million, they need to come forward and explain, answer for themselves (if investigated),” he was quoted as saying.

Anwar also accused certain politicians of attacking him now that they are no longer in power.

“Now that they are no longer in power, they gathered to hit out at us, saying we are oppressing the people, protecting the rich and oppressing the poor.

“But they forget,” he was quoted as saying, without detailing.

Anwar’s remarks comes before the Dewan Rakyat resumes its sitting on Monday.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, is scheduled to table the 13th Malaysia Plan on July 31.

The mid-term review of national development policy is expected to outline economic and social reforms under his administration.