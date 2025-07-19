MUAR, July 19 — Police are reportedly investigating an influencer and his brother for allegedly providing false information and staging a disappearance for personal gain.

Muar police chief Asst Comm Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said a 30-year-old man lodged a report on July 15, claiming his 38-year-old brother went missing after travelling to Muar to repair his vehicle.

“Investigations revealed that the victim is believed to have submerged his wife’s car in Sungai Tui, Lenga, before fleeing to a neighbouring country,” he was quoted saying by The Star.

“His younger brother later admitted to conspiring with him and pretending to carry out a search effort to mislead the police,” he added.

The police launched a missing persons investigation and a search and rescue operation following the report.

Authorities later found discrepancies in the statements provided and concluded that the disappearance was staged.

Statements from both men have been recorded, and police are awaiting an order from the Deputy Public Prosecutor to proceed with further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code for giving false information to a public servant and Section 109 for abetment.

If convicted, the suspects could face up to six months in jail, a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both.

Raiz Mukhliz also reminded the public that false police reports waste resources and can hinder real emergencies.

It was previously reported that influencer Tengku Nizaruddin Tengku Zainudin, also known as Ija, had gone missing.

More than 70 policemen were involved in the four-day search and rescue operation via land, sea, and air.