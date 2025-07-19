KUALA NERUS, July 19 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is detailing additional measures to be taken against the express bus operator involved in last month’s accident, which claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students..

Its director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said this follows the initial report of the Special Task Force on the tragedy, which was released by the Transport Ministry yesterday.

“We are currently finalising the details, and have already taken action with the Land Public Transport Commission (Spad) by revoking the bus company’s permit. There will be several more measures to come.

“Meanwhile, action against the bus driver is currently being handled by the court, so JPJ is not interfering at this stage. If a fatal accident involves a driver, action will be taken by the police (PDRM) and the court,” he told reporters, after officiating the state-level 2025 MyLesen B2 presentation ceremony, which involved 968 participants.

Aedy Fadly said that, based on the initial report, the issue needs to be addressed comprehensively, with actions taken not only by JPJ or the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) but also by other relevant agencies, to enhance the road safety system in the country.

It was reported that the initial findings revealed that the bus was travelling at twice the permitted speed limit, which was one of the causes of the accident.

The report also highlighted systemic weaknesses in industry governance, regulatory compliance, and the effectiveness of enforcement by both the operator and regulatory agencies.

On June 9, the nation was shocked by a tragic accident involving a bus carrying 42 UPSI students, travelling from Jertih, Terengganu, to Tanjung Malim, Perak, along the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding in Gerik, which claimed 15 lives.

Meanwhile, Aedy Fadly said that, since July 1, the JPJ has issued 1,274 compound notices under the special operation on seat belts against drivers and passengers of express buses, tour buses, and goods vehicles.

He said that, out of the total, 1,000 notices were issued to passengers for not wearing seat belts, 262 notices to drivers for the same offence, and 12 notices to express buses that failed to install seat belts.

“For passengers, 878 notices were issued to express bus passengers, 107 to tour bus passengers, and 15 to passengers or drivers of goods vehicles.

“For drivers, 33 notices were issued to express bus drivers, 24 to tour bus drivers, and 205 to goods vehicle drivers,” he said. — Bernama

