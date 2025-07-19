JOHOR BAHRU, July 19 — Constable RG Devendran from the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters, one of the victims of the police helicopter crash who had been placed in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here, has been transferred to a general ward today.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said air observer Corporal Adeline Liu Yan Siu, who was also admitted to the ICU, was discharged on Wednesday and is now receiving follow-up treatment at Serdang Hospital.

He said the pilot ACP Faizul Mohammad and his co-pilot Supt Ahmad Bustamin Baharom, who were receiving follow-up treatment at Serdang Hospital and Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM, respectively, were discharged on Tuesday.

According to Ling, Sergeant Siti Latipa Khairuddin from the Tanjung Kupang police station is still being treated at HSA’s general ward.

“One of the victims (Devendran) is now in stable condition and has been moved from the ICU to a general ward to allow him to rest and continue receiving treatment,” he told reporters after the handover ceremony of bed donations by the Fo Guang Shan Association at HSA’s Women’s Ward PP1, here today.

On July 10, the helicopter crashed in Sungai Pulai, Gelang Patah during the Multilateral Nuclear Security Detection Exercise (MITSATOM) 2025, a joint training operation involving Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore at the Gelang Patah Maritime Jetty. — Bernama