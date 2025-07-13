JOHOR BARU, July 13 — The wreckage of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) helicopter that crashed in Sungai Pulai, Gelang Patah last Thursday is expected to be retrieved soon, possibly by tomorrow or the following day.

Commander of the Air Operations Force (PGU) under the Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA), Datuk Noor Sham Md Jani, said the operation would be carried out with assistance from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

“Insya-Allah, with assistance from external agencies in the retrieval process, the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (BSKU) will be able to carry out further investigations into what happened that day,” he said when met by reporters after visiting the victims at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here today.

He added that the communication recording device is also believed to still be inside the wreckage.

“It is believed to still be in the helicopter. It records communication between the helicopter and the ground team. Technically, it’s not a black box – it’s referred to as a helicopter communication device,” he said.

Meanwhile, HSA deputy director II Dr C. Mitesh said all five victims of the helicopter crash, including two being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), were in stable condition.

He said Constable R. G. Devendran remained sedated and required respiratory assistance, while Corporal Adeline Liu Yan Siu, who did not need such assistance, was under observation in the ICU.

“The three other victims, who are in stable condition in the general ward, are also under observation, including by an orthopaedic specialist, as some sustained injuries that require further care. Based on current assessments, all five victims are stable,” he said.

In the 10.15 am incident on Thursday, an AS355N helicopter belonging to the PDRM was involved in an accident during a flypast demonstration as part of the MITSATOM 2025 exercise, which involved four countries - Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

Apart from Devendran and Liu, the other individuals involved were helicopter pilot ACP Faizul Mohammad, co-pilot Supt Ahmad Bustamin Baharom, and Tanjung Kupang police station personnel Sergeant Siti Latipa Khairuddin.

All five crew members were successfully rescued by the Marine Police. — Bernama