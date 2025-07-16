ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 16 — The wreckage of the police Airbus helicopter that crashed in Sungai Pulai in Gelang Patah here last week is expected to be recovered tomorrow.

It is understood that the decision to initiate the recovery of the twin-engine light utility helicopter was made following an inter-agency coordination meeting at the crash site today.

Earlier, Johor police Internal Security and Public Order Department chief Muhd Zailani Abdullah and the police air wing’s Subang Air Operations Force deputy commander for operations Ahmad Lokman Abdul Hadi co-chaired the meeting.

After the meeting, both senior officers agreed to initiate the recovery process based on their assessment following a survey at the crash site via a police riverine craft.

The recovery process tomorrow will be carried out by a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) diving team that has marked the location of the helicopter’s wreckage.

They will be assisted by the Region Two Marine Police Force divers.

Earlier, 25 police and RMN personnel were involved in the coordination meeting, including two officers from the Putrajaya Air Accident Investigation Bureau.

Other representatives were from the Johor Port Authority, the Tanjung Pelepas Port (PTP), the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), as well as doctors and medical personnel from the Health Ministry.

Last Thursday, the Airbus AS355N police helicopter with registration number 9M-PHG crashed while performing a flypast simulation in conjunction with the Multi-Directional Exercise on Nuclear Security Detection, Malaysia-Indonesia-Thailand-Singapore (MITSATOM) 2025 joint exercise.

However, the helicopter’s five crew members, who are police personnel, survived the crash.

The incident left two crew members, Constable RG Devendran from the Tanjung Kupang police station and Corporal Adeline Liu Yan Sin, from the police air unit, in critical condition.

The helicopter’s pilot, Assistant Commissioner Faizul Muhammad; his co-pilot, Superintendent Ahmad Bustamin Baharom and Sergeant Siti Latipa Khairuddin were reported to be recovering and in stable condition.

All five victims are currently receiving treatment at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here.

The Airbus AS355N is a popular variant and used by both private individuals and companies, private helicopter charter, as well as law enforcement and government service.

The police currently operate a fleet of five Airbus AS355N helicopters since taking delivery in 1996.