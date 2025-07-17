ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 17 — The wreckage of the police Airbus AS355N helicopter that crashed in Sungai Pulai, Gelang Patah here last Thursday was successfully recovered today.

The wreckage of the twin-engine light utility helicopter was earlier floated above the water level at 11am, before being lifted onto a by crane into a salvage vessel about 15 minutes later.

The operation, which started at 8am, saw the salvage vessel and two Marine Police Force (MPF) patrol boats at the location of the helicopter’s crash site before raising the wreckage.

Clear and favourable weather conditions helped the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and MPF divers in the wreckage recovery efforts.

At the nearby Sungai Pulai operations centre, representatives from the police, RMN, Air Accident Investigation Bureau, Tanjung Pelepas Port, Johor Port Authority, the Fire and Rescue Department and Health Ministry were at hand to assist in the recovery efforts.

Following the successful recovery, investigators will probe into the helicopter’s communication recording device that is believed to be inside the wreckage.

Last Thursday, the Airbus AS355N police helicopter with registration number 9M-PHG crashed while performing a flypast simulation in conjunction with the Multi-Directional Exercise on Nuclear Security Detection, Malaysia-Indonesia-Thailand-Singapore (MITSATOM) 2025 joint exercise.

However, the helicopter’s five crew members, who are police personnel, survived the crash.

The incident left two crew members, Constable RG Devendran from the Tanjung Kupang police station and Corporal Adeline Liu Yan Sin, from the police air unit, in critical condition.

The helicopter’s pilot, Assistant Commissioner Faizul Muhammad; his co-pilot, Superintendent Ahmad Bustamin Baharom and Sergeant Siti Latipa Khairuddin were reported to be recovering and in stable condition.

All five victims are currently receiving treatment at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here.

The Airbus AS355N, prior to that it was under Eurocopter, is a popular variant and used by both private individuals and companies, private helicopter charter, as well as law enforcement and government service.

The police currently operate a fleet of five Airbus AS355N helicopters since taking delivery in 1996.