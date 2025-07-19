KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has today called for a concerted effort to advocate that bullying is a crime, in order to eradicate such culture.

The Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairman also said that normalisation of bullying must end, and it should no longer be dismissed as harmless pranks in boarding schools.

“Firm and uncompromising punishment must be enforced regardless of who is involved, to send a clear message that there will be no more tolerance, compromise or downplaying of any form of bullying — whether physical, mental, verbal or cyber,” he wrote on Facebook.

Asyraf Wajdi’s remark came as he expressed sorrow over the death of Form One student Zara Qairina at a religious secondary school in Sabah, which has been linked to bullying.

He called for a holistic and coordinated anti-bullying initiative involving teachers, wardens, administrators, parents and students.

In addition, parents were reminded to regularly check on their children and report any signs of bullying to schools or hostels.

He said he often reminds students during his surprise visits to Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) to be alert, support each other and speak up against bullying.

“No one should be afraid to report acts of bullying — regardless of who is involved — or fear being labelled with derogatory nicknames like ‘Mat Pot’, ‘Jibam’, or ‘Poyo’.

“Every student has a duty to break the cycle of bullying,” he added.

Asyraf also warned MRSM principals against any attempt to conceal bullying cases, warned that firm disciplinary action would be taken against any college administration attempting to downplay such incidents.

He stressed there must be zero tolerance for bullying and no dismissal of it as mere peer “banter”.

Yesterday, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek confirmed the police are investigating the case involving a Form One student who allegedly fell from a third-floor dormitory at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustafa Limauan, Sabah.