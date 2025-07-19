PUTRAJAYA, July 19 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) has today confirmed a technical disruption affecting the autogate system for foreign visitors at major national entry points since yesterday.

AKPS also assured local travellers that the autogate system for Malaysian passport holders remains unaffected and fully operational.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the issue stems from a data integration disruption, which has caused delays in the cross-checking process within the MyIMMS system.

“As a result, the autogate system for foreign visitors is currently inoperative,” it said in a statement here.

To alleviate congestion, it said all manual counters have been activated, and extra personnel deployed to manage traveller flow and maintain orderly queues.

This comes as the disruption has caused congestion and long queues at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2, as well as the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complexes at Sultan Iskandar Building and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor Baru.

The disruption reportedly started around noon yesterday, affecting 200 autogates nationwide.

The Star previously reported that authorities have yet to determine the cause of the failure and are investigating possible sabotage or hacking.

Since June 2024, autogate access has been extended to visitors from 63 countries, as well as diplomats and their family members.

Malaysia has since deployed the QR code system at major entry points starting January this year to cut down on waiting time for foreign visitors.