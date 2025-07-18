TANGKAK, July 18 — A 62-year-old man is feared to have fallen into Sungai Muar from a bridge along Jalan Panchor-Grisek near here yesterday.

Tangkak police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said the police received a report of the incident at 8.54 am from the victim’s son after he was unable to contact his father.

He said the man had left their home in Kampung Parit Tunggul, Kundang Ulu alone around 6am, wearing a short-sleeved chequered shirt and a blue kain pelikat.

“The victim drove off in a grey Mazda CX-5, which a member of the public later found,” Roslan said in a statement.

He said a call to the victim’s mobile phone was answered by the individual who found the vehicle, raising suspicion that the man had fallen into the river.

A search and rescue operation was launched shortly after the report was lodged, involving the police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and local villagers.

“As of 9 pm, the victim has not been located. The case is investigated as a missing person. The public is advised against speculating on the incident,” he added. — Bernama