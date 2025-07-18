KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The death of a Form One student who allegedly fell from a third-floor dormitory at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustafa Limauan, Sabah, is now under police investigation, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the Ministry of Education (MOE) was fully cooperating with the authorities regarding the incident involving the female student.

“The ministry’s top management and I visited the family at the hospital to ensure their needs are met and their welfare is taken care of.

“The Sabah Education Department (JPN) has also provided immediate assistance to the family, including in terms of psychosocial support,” she said in a Facebook post today.

Fadhlina appealed to the public to refrain from speculation that could hinder the investigation and to respect the family’s privacy.

“Action will be taken in accordance with the investigation’s outcome,” she said while expressing condolences to the family and praying for their strength and patience during this difficult time.

Yesterday, a Facebook user, Dun Sindumin Sipitang, shared a post about the incident involving a student, a former pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan Pantai Sipitang, who was laid to rest at Tanjung Ubi Cemetery, Kampung Mesapol. — Bernama