NIBONG TEBAL, July 18 —Police are tracking down three individuals suspected of assaulting a man after a video of the incident went viral on social media yesterday.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district police chief Supt Jay January Siowou said the police had earlier come across a two-minute, five-second video uploaded on TikTok, showing a man being beaten and forced into a four-wheel-drive vehicle by three male suspects.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident took place at 7.16 pm on July 16 (yesterday). It is believed to have stemmed from allegations of jewellery theft involving the victim.

"In the video, the three men are seen punching and kicking the victim on the head and body without using any weapons before forcing him into the vehicle,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the victim, who suffered injuries to the head and face, received treatment at a hospital.

Police have also arrested the victim to facilitate investigations into a theft case and he has been remanded for four days until July 20.

Members of the public with information on the incident are urged to contact the investigating officer, Insp Sarina Mohd Adam, at 017-2912781 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama