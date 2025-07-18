PUTRAJAYA, July 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said it is premature to comment on the nomination of controversial Australian-American commentator Nick Adams as the next US ambassador to Malaysia.

He said Malaysia would abide by existing diplomatic protocols when the time arrives.

“As for the matter concerning Nick Adams, we will follow due process.

“It is still too early, and of course, the government will give it due consideration while maintaining good relations between Malaysia and the United States,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Surau Al-Istiqlal in Presint 14 here.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced on social media that he will nominate Adams to the role, after praising the latter as “an incredible Patriot and very successful entrepreneur” whose devotion to America serves as an inspiration.

Last Tuesday, Communication Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the Cabinet has yet to receive an official memorandum from Wisma Putra regarding the reported nomination of Adams.

The nomination has sparked debate, with former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin stating that Malaysia has every right to reject Adams’ appointment, citing Article 4 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations which stipulates that a receiving state may refuse any diplomatic envoy without having to justify.

Under diplomatic protocol, no country may send an ambassador without the host nation’s prior consent, which is a key principle in international relations.