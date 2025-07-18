SUNGAI PETANI, July 18 — The upcoming Dewan Rakyat session, scheduled to begin next Monday until August 28, is expected to run into the night with the main focus being the tabling and debate of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said his office has received a wide range of motions from the honourable Members of Parliament (MPs), indicating a packed and intense session ahead.

“So I call on the people on the ground, when the 13MP is tabled, they have to inform their MPs about what they want to be raised in Parliament.

“Tag their MPs (on social media) so that their voices can be heard. Don’t wait until the MPs return to their constituencies to complain. Raise the issue while Parliament is in session,” he said after officiating the National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi) at Taman Pekan Baru today.

Johari said the sitting will probably be extended into the night to accommodate the packed schedule, beginning daily at 10am and possibly continuing until 10pm or 11pm.

Johari noted that the tabling of the 13MP is particularly significant as Malaysia holds the Asean Chairmanship this year, and it offers an opportunity to showcase the country’s resilience and progress amid global uncertainties.

In another development, he urged the public to fully utilise services made available at Nadi centres to improve their livelihoods and economic opportunities.

“Nadi isn’t just about digital access or community programmes. It can be a one-stop centre for people to obtain vital information and explore business opportunities.

“It’s a platform to gain knowledge not only academically but also across various fields. I encourage youth, especially, to take advantage of these centres to learn and engage with their communities,” he said.

Nadi Taman Pekan Baru, which began operations on Feb 9, is one of four new centres established in Kedah under the “1 DUN 1 Nadi” initiative, bringing the total number of Nadi centres in the state to 81. — Bernama