KLUANG, July 18 — A 55-year-old man has been arrested by police after he was caught on video performing a lewd act at the entrance of a supermarket at Jalan Batu 4 here.

Kluang police chief Asst Comm Bahrin Mohd Noh said a police report on the obscene act was filed at 4.22pm yesterday after the 12-second video clip which went viral on Facebook.

“Following that, the Kluang district police investigated the incident that was believed to have taken place on Wednesday afternoon, around 4.16pm.

“The district’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) managed to locate and arrest the suspect at the roadside along Jalan Besar Mersing here at 5pm yesterday,” he said in a statement here.

Bahrin said initial checks revealed that the suspect has two previous records involving criminal offences.

However, he added that the suspect tested negative for narcotics abuse.

“The case was being investigated under Section 377D of the Penal Code for displaying gross indecency in public. The penalty for violating this section is imprisonment for up to two years if convicted,” he said.

Bahrain urged the public who have information related to the incident to come forward and assist the police.