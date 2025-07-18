KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Malaysian Bar has today lauded the appointment of Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh as Chief Justice, citing his 2022 decision to recuse himself from a high-profile case involving UK King’s Counsel Jonathan Laidlaw.

In a statement, it said this shows that Wan Ahmad Farid had shown a profound understanding of judicial independence — especial in his remark then, which highlighted the importance of public confidence in the Judiciary and its role in upholding the rule of law.

“These statements demonstrate a profound understanding of the Judiciary’s sacred role in upholding the rule of law,” its president Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab said.

“We hope that under the stewardship of these new judicial office bearers, the Judiciary will continue to uphold the highest standards of independence, integrity, and service to the nation, reaching greater heights.”

In August 2023, the Federal Court refused to admit British lawyer Laidlaw as an advocate and solicitor to represent former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the SRC International Sdn Bhd criminal case.

Wan Ahmad Farid had in June 2022 recused himself to avoid any unnecessary criticism against the judiciary, due to his past role as a politician and because a family member is a division leader in Najib’s Umno party.

The Malaysian Bar today also welcomed the appointments of Datuk Abu Bakar Jais as President of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Datuk Azizah Nawawi as Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak.

“We extend our congratulations and wish him every success in leading the Judiciary with distinction, courage, and unwavering commitment to justice,” it said, referring to Wan Ahmad Farid.

The Bar said the new appointments were much welcomed following months of uncertainty and speculation, and expressed confidence that the Judiciary, under its new leadership, could reach greater heights.

However, the Bar also raised concern over continuing vacancies at the Federal Court, Court of Appeal and High Court levels.

“While these appointments are much welcomed after months of uncertainty, anticipation, and avoidable speculation, many critical vacancies — current and anticipated — remain unfilled across the Federal Court, the Court of Appeal, and the High Court.

“We remain hopeful that these remaining vacancies will be filled promptly and transparently, in a manner that reinforces public confidence in the Judiciary and strengthens the administration of justice,” it said.