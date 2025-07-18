KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating an individual suspected of uploading fake content relating to the appointment of the Chief Justice on their Instagram.

The commission said that the individual’s statement was recorded at 2.30pm at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters and a mobile phone and SIM card were seized to assist in investigations.

“MCMC views the spread of fake content touching the integrity of the country’s judicial institution seriously. Misuse of social media for such purposes can affect public confidence and the country’s public order.

“Stern action will be taken according to existing legal provisions,” the commission said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 that stipulates a maximum fine of RM500,000 or two years’ jail or both if found guilty. — Bernama