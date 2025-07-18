WELLINGTON, July 18 — Malaysian students abroad have been reminded not to focus solely on academics, but also to engage with the local communities to foster cross-cultural understanding.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed that the involvement in local communities and understanding their cultures are vital for nurturing well-rounded and reputable graduates.

“Don’t just learn from inside the lecture rooms, tutorials, or professors’ offices.

“We should also introduce ourselves to the local communities and learn their cultures, especially the Maori culture here, which is rich with historical values and a spirit of resilience,” he said during a gathering with over 250 Malaysian students and residents in New Zealand, here.

Also present were Malaysia’s High Commissioner to New Zealand Mazita Marzuki, alongside official delegates and senior Malaysian government officers.

In his remarks, Ahmad Zahid also expressed his admiration for the Maori community’s strong identity and spirit, highlighting their success in preserving cultural heritage while managing community economic assets through their trust agencies since the 19th century.

“I would like to congratulate the Maori leaders and community here. We need to learn from their spirit and strength in fighting for their rights and adapt that to the Malaysian context, especially in empowering the Orang Asli communities,” he said.

The deputy prime minister also praised the achievements and positive image upheld by students sponsored by various agencies, including the Public Service Department (JPA), Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), government-linked companies (GLCs), and government-linked investment companies (GLICs).

He said social assimilation and cross-cultural understanding are critical components in shaping competitive individuals ready to return and serve the nation.

Highlighting Malaysia’s demand for professionals in critical fields such as engineering, law, and accounting, Ahmad Zahid urged students to consider returning home to contribute to national development after completing their studies.

While acknowledging that salaries in Malaysia might be lower compared to countries like New Zealand, he stressed the importance of their services to fuel the country’s growth and economy.

“I urge you to come home, especially those in engineering, law and accounting. I know salaries in Malaysia may be lower compared to New Zealand, but remember, east or west, home is best,” he said.

At the event, the deputy prime minister also announced a NZ$100,000 (RM251,000) allocation to Rumah Malaysia to support preparations for Malaysia’s National Day celebrations this year. — Bernama