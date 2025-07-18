KUCHING, July 18 — A Bukit Aman traffic police officer with the rank of lance corporal claimed trial in the High Court here today to a charge of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at Jalan Stephen Yong in April.

L/Cpl Genesis Nitchell David Reddy, 30, pleaded not guilty when the charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code was read to him before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Faridz Gohim Abdullah.

The Section provides for the death penalty, or if not sentenced to death, imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The court set Aug 22, 2025 for further mention of the case and ordered the accused to be remanded at Puncak Borneo Prison pending the date.

Deputy public prosecutor Jean Siow Chung Hwei appeared for the prosecution, while Genesis was represented by counsels Russell Lim, Brendan Ting, and Zoe Chan from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

On April 26, two men showed up at the Batu Kawa police station around 5.30am to report that their friend, Muhammad Zaki, had been shot while inside a car.

Police later found the victim dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Padawan police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi said six suspects were apprehended at various locations between 4pm and 5.30pm the same day, just hours after the report was lodged.

During the arrests, police also seized a pistol loaded with 10 bullets. — The Borneo Post