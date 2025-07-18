PUTRAJAYA, July 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he is ready to meet Umno leaders to discuss the alleged royal addendum decree involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Speaking to reporters after performing Friday prayers in Presint 14 here, Anwar however said that the matter is now before the courts and should not be pre-empted.

“Yesterday, several Umno division chiefs raised the issue and requested a meeting with me, urging for the implementation of the addendum decree,” he said.

“There are two points I want to emphasise. First, the matter is already before the courts, and I cannot act ahead of the judicial process.

“Second, I have informed the Umno president, deputy president, and leadership that I am ready to hold discussions with them, to provide some clarification before taking any further steps,” he added.

Yesterday, several Umno division chiefs have reportedly urged Anwar to stop delaying the implementation of a royal addendum that would allow Najib to serve the rest of his prison sentence under house arrest.

Reports said that 160 out of 191 Umno division leaders present at a meeting had endorsed a statement calling for the matter.

Last week, Anwar said his government respects the views of all parties regarding the addendum issue, but emphasises that the document is subject to judicial process.

Anwar said that the matter is still under court proceedings.

Earlier this month, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) conceded the existence of an addendum or “supplementary order” issued by a former King permitting Najib to serve the remainder of his reduced sentence under house arrest.

The confirmation came during a Federal Court hearing on the AGC’s appeal against a lower court decision to grant Najib leave to proceed with his court case seeking house arrest.

In a 2-1 majority decision in January, the Court of Appeal remitted the case on Najib’s claim of the existence of an additional document — purportedly allowing him to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under house arrest — to the High Court to be heard on its merits.