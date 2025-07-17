KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — A Myanmar national studying at a private university in Kuala Lumpur has reportedly been confirmed dead after falling from the 26th floor of a condominium in Cheras, police said.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Cheras district police chief Assistant Commissioner Aidil Bolhassan said the 20-year-old student, Sithu Hpone Maw, sustained injuries consistent with a fall, based on a post-mortem examination.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 8.30am on July 9 and was captured on CCTV at Angkasa Condominium in Taman Connaught, where he had been staying.

Sithu was reportedly last seen that morning at his rented unit in the same building, and a missing persons report was filed after he could not be reached.

His father reportedly arrived in Malaysia on July 16 and identified the body at the forensic unit of Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, using a birthmark on the waist for confirmation.

The family is reportedly expected to repatriate the body to Myanmar on July 22.

UCSI University, where Sithu was enrolled, reportedly confirmed his death yesterday.