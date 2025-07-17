KOTA BHARU, July 17 — The remand order against a married couple who were arrested in Kuala Krai on suspicion of masterminding the trafficking of ganja worth RM3.1 million has been extended for another seven days from today until next Monday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the two suspects, aged 31 and 49 respectively, are now being investigated in detail to assist in further investigations into the case.

He said for the case involving a woman chicken trader and her e-hailing driver husband, charges will be laid on July 21.

“So far, no other arrests have been made and investigations are still ongoing to identify whether the couple has links to other syndicates,” he said in a special press conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters, here, today.

Last Sunday, Bernama reported that police had busted a drug trafficking syndicate using cashew nut packets after arresting a local couple and seizing various drugs worth a total of about RM3.1 million last Friday.

The two suspects were arrested at about 4pm at Jalan Padang Sembilan, Kuala Krai after police found the Proton X70 vehicle they were travelling in, moving in a suspicious condition.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusoff said the index crime in Kelantan for the first quarter of January to June 2025 recorded a decrease of 14.3 per cent or 162 cases, with 967 cases reported compared to 1,129 cases for the same period last year.

However, he said, for violent crimes, there was an increase of 19 rape cases or 26.8 per cent; armed robbery increased by four cases (400 per cent); and injury cases increased by 16 cases (18.8 per cent).

“This shows the urgent need to strengthen monitoring, community education and enforcement in hot spots,” he said.

Commenting on road accident statistics, he said 7,055 cases were recorded for the period January to June 2025, showing a decrease of 123 cases or two per cent compared to 7,178 cases in the same period last year.

Fatal accident cases also dropped to 132 cases compared to 169 cases the previous year, a decrease of 32 cases or 19 per cent. — Bernama