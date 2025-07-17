KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — A total of 156 health clinics have been equipped with a cloud-based content management system (CCMS), with 70 per cent of patients being treated in less than 30 minutes.

In a post on Facebook yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, said the achievement was part of the artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital reforms that his ministry is currently implementing.

He said that under the reform, phase 1 of the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system had also been completed involving five million prescriptions, 20 million vaccination records, and one million dental records.

He said MySejahtera has now developed into a preventive health gateway and a national digital gateway.

“We are also very pleased to announce that the Ministry of Health and Google are now exploring a strategic collaboration to use artificial intelligence to address the country’s key health challenges.

“It is a major step towards making Malaysia the leader in AI-based digital health in the region,” he said.

He said as the 2025 Asean Chair, Malaysia is committed to driving regional cooperation in health data governance, ethical use of AI and cross-border digital capacity building.

Today, Dzulkefly officiated the Precision Public Health Asia 2025 Conference which brought together over 500 delegates from across the region, eight technology exhibitors, and regional health leaders who share the aspiration of building a data-driven, personalised and people-centric health system.

“Precision Public Health is no longer a concept of the future. It is being implemented in Malaysia. And it will be a pillar for a more sustainable, equitable and competitive health system,” he said. — Bernama