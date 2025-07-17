KLANG, July 17 — A former director of a company offering umrah packages were today charged in a separate Magistrate’s Court here with two counts of dishonest misappropriation of property, amounting to RM48,960.20, two years ago.

Datuk Zulkarnain Endut, 44, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

In the court before Magistrate Siti Zubaidah Mahat, he was charged with misappropriating property, in the form of cash totalling RM27,960.20, belonging to a 45-year-old man in Jalan Tanjung Shawal, Klang, between February 1 and July 28, 2023.

He was also charged before Magistrate Nor Azilah Mat, with another person still at large, with misappropriating RM21,000 given to them by a man for an umrah package with Emraz Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd.

The offence was committed in Bandar Sultan Suleiman, Klang, between February 23 and March 29, 2023.

Both charges were framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to five years with whipping and is liable to a fine if found guilty.

Magistrates Siti Zubaidah and Nor Azilah allowed him bail of RM2,500 and RM6,000, respectively and set September 24 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Salman Alfarisi Nawawi and Ahmad Sulfie Abu Hassan prosecuted in the respective cases, while lawyer Muhammad Nur Aiman Mohd Lazim represented Zulkarnain. — Bernama