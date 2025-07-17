KOTA TINGGI, July 17 — Around 30 per cent of participants from the first two series of the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 failed to report for training due to various reasons, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said the main reasons cited were health issues and offers to pursue higher education.

“So far, each series of PLKN 3.0 has recorded an absentee rate of about 10 to 15 per cent, mostly due to valid reasons such as illness or having just offered a university placement.

He said this to reporters after attending the opening ceremony of the Kembara Lestari Kota Tinggi with Universiti Malaysia Pahang Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) at Felda Lok Heng Barat here today.

Mohamed Khaled said PLKN 3.0 is still in the trial phase, with full implementation expected to begin next year.

The programme, which maintains a 45-day training period, has received positive feedback from participants, particularly on the military training elements, which were deemed effective in instilling discipline and building identity.

“Participants from the previous two series gave good feedback and requested that the military training content be improved,” he said.

PLKN 3.0 Series 1/2025 was held at the 515th Territorial Army Regiment Camp in Kuala Lumpur for 45 days, from Jan 12 to Feb 25. Series 2/2025 ran from May 11 to June 24, while Series 3 will take place from Sept 7 to Oct 21 at the 515th Territorial Army Regiment Camp and the 505th Territorial Army Regiment Camp in Pekan, Pahang. — Bernama