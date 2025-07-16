SHAH ALAM, July 16 — Police are still waiting to record a statement from the university student who was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend from China yesterday, said Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

He said the victim, who was stabbed in a private university in Subang Jaya, is currently receiving medical treatment and is not yet fit to be interviewed.

"The victim, who was stabbed on the left side of her neck, just underwent successful surgery so once she is in good shape we will record her statement,” he said today.

Hussein Omar also said that police have not ruled out the possibility of a love triangle as a motive in the case.

"We can’t confirm if it’s a love triangle, but it appears the relationship ended, and there may have been emotional motivations behind the attack,” Hussein said.

"Investigations are ongoing and the suspect is remanded until the 18th. We could extend it,” he added.

Police arrested the 21-year-old foreign man for allegedly attacking his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend with a knife the university yesterday.

Investigations revealed that the victim, who is also a foreign national, suffered slash wounds to the left side of her neck.

She was taken to the emergency department at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM), where she was placed in the red zone for treatment.

The suspect is the victim’s former boyfriend, and the motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

If convicted, the offence carries a penalty of up to 10 years in jail, or a fine, or whipping, or any combination of the three.