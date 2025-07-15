KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Police have arrested a 21-year-old foreign man for allegedly attacking his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend with a knife at a private university in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

In a statement issued last night, Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the suspect was detained shortly after the incident yesterday.

He said police received a report regarding the incident at about 6.30pm yesterday.

Investigations revealed that the victim, who is also a foreign national, suffered slash wounds to the left side of her neck.

She was taken to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) emergency department and placed in the red zone for treatment.

“The victim is now in stable condition,” Wan Azlan said.

He confirmed that the suspect is the victim’s former boyfriend, and the motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

If convicted, the offence carries a penalty of up to 10 years in jail, or a fine, or whipping, or any combination of the three.

Wan Azlan urged anyone with further information to contact the Subang Jaya district control centre at 03-78627100 or the investigating officer Insp Fadizah Ajamin at 019-8582166.

He also said that the identities of informants will be kept confidential.

The name of the university was not disclosed in the statement.