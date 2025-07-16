SHAH ALAM, July 16 — A husband and wife, founders of a family motivation programme, are among six individuals remanded for three days today to assist in investigations into a motivational programme allegedly featuring immoral activities.

Magistrate Ameera Mastura Khamis issued the remand order against the suspects, comprising four women and two men, aged between 26 and 47, under Sections 509 and 294 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act here.

Yesterday, Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed that the couple was detained by a team from the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters (IPD) after providing their statements at the Petaling Jaya IPD.

Lawyer Datuk M Reza Hassan, who represents the duo, also confirmed the matter.

On Monday, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that police would summon all participants in the marriage motivation programme to record their statements as part of an ongoing investigation. — Bernama