MUAR, July 16 — Police will conduct a thorough investigation from various aspects following the disappearance of a motoring influencer after the car he was driving plunged into Sungai Tui, Jalan Bukit Kepong here on Monday.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said as of 5pm today, search and rescue (SAR) efforts for victim Tengku Nizaruddin Tengku Zainudin, 38, also known as Ija, were still underway as there were no leads.

He said that the SAR efforts, which entered the second day, were expanded with the use of drones by the fire and rescue department, apart from the fact that the police had previously used the Johor police’s K9 Tracker Dog Unit at the scene.

“The police also conducted a two-kilometre-long ground search involving the river, villages and nearby jetty areas, as well as meeting with villagers. At the moment, we have also taken statements from the victim’s wife and sister...there are still no new clues other than finding slippers and a cap,” he said when met by reporters at the scene here today.

Raiz Mukhliz said his party also said that the victim’s mobile phone has not been found, and through online checks, it has been switched off since the day the victim was said to have disappeared.

“In the meantime, the police advise the public not to speculate and to give the police time to investigate, and that at this time the investigation is more on a missing persons case,” he added.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a motoring influencer, known as Ija, was reported missing after the Perodua Axia car he was driving plunged into the river, but the victim was not found in his vehicle. — Bernama