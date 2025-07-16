JOHOR BARU, July 16 — Police have arrested a 65-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting at a restaurant in Taman Setia Indah earlier this year.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the foreign national was detained by an investigation team in the city at 4.30pm yesterday.

“The suspect is currently in police custody and has been remanded for seven days until next Tuesday to assist in investigations.

“The arrest is the latest development in the investigation into his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting,” he said in a statement today.

The incident occurred on January 8, when a 40-year-old man was shot dead while dining with friends at a restaurant in Taman Setia Indah.

Following the murder, police launched a series of operations in March, during which a 64-year-old man was shot dead. Police also seized two pistols, ammunition, drugs, and an air pistol from the suspect.

Later that same month, nine male members of a secret society, aged between 36 and 66, were arrested to assist in the probe. All were later released.

Police believe the shooting was linked to secret society activity, with revenge considered a possible motive.