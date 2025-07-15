PETALING JAYA, July 15 — DAP will soon join its Pakatan Harapan coalition partners in voicing their concerns, urging the Malaysian government to reject the appointment of American conservative figure Nick Adams as the US ambassador to Malaysia.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who is also the party’s secretary-general, said the party will be issuing a statement on its stance in due time.

“I have instructed our international secretary to prepare the statement,” he told reporters after officiating Malaysia Maritime Week 2025 at Sunway Resort Hotel here.

PKR and Parti Amanah Negara, both coalition partners of DAP, have recently decried Adams’ appointment, which is seen as an “insult” to the country’s dignity.

Former Umno minister Khairy Jamaluddin previously said Malaysia has a right to reject a foreign ambassador under Article 4 of the Vienna Convention.

Adams is a well-known supporter of US President Donald Trump, often vocal on social media about his admiration for the US president.

While he has no formal diplomatic experience, he has frequently appeared at Trump rallies and has been a vocal critic of liberal policies and figures.

His alignment with Trump’s political ideology has made him a controversial but steadfast supporter of his administration’s policies.

Despite his high-profile media presence, Adams does not hold traditional diplomatic experience.

He is particularly active on X, where his posts frequently draw criticism — especially for espousing toxic masculine views.

His social media presence has also been marked by Islamophobic remarks.