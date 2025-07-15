PUTRAJAYA, July 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that Malaysians can expect an announcement on the appointment of top judiciary leaders by the Conference of Rulers tomorrow.

He said the announcement can hopefully dispel the “negative perception” from Malaysians surrounding the issue.

“There are of course concerns expressed, and I must take note of that. First is the delay of appointment and secondly is the perception that some appointments to the key positions in the judiciary may be somewhat compromised,” he said in his speech at the International Conference On Governance And Integrity 2025 here.

“I can assure you that is not the case. I'm sure my legal friends can respect the fact that we must work based on the law and facts. Not perception. Leave the perception issue to the politicians, then only we can continue governing.”

Anwar reiterated that he had a lengthy discussion with the Conference of Rulers on the matter this morning.

MORE TO COME



