PASIR MAS, July 13 — The caterer responsible for the food poisoning incident involving 427 students from a private higher education institution in Kota Bharu has been found to be operating without registration under the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Husin said the operator was issued a seven-day closure notice beginning July 9 under Section 18(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

He said all food premises, including those offering catering services, are required to register with MOH to ensure food safety and quality.

“We found the caterer preparing meals for the college students was not registered with MOH and was operating from a private residence. A seven-day closure order has been issued,” he said.

“So far, the outbreak is under control. No new cases have been reported and all hospitalised students have been discharged. We suspect chicken curry as the cause, but are awaiting lab confirmation,” he said after launching the 7th Series of the Integrated Public Health Law Enforcement Operation (OSKA) 2025 at the Pasir Mas District Health Office here today.

On Thursday, the number of suspected food poisoning cases reported at the college rose to 427 from 343 the previous day.

In a related development, Dr Zaini said RM249,000 in compounds were issued from January to June this year under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975 (Act 154), involving 498 offences for dengue prevention and control.

In addition, legal action under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 resulted in 35 cases, with fines totalling RM23,000. Another 10 cases under the Food Act 1983 saw more than RM30,000 in fines imposed.

He added that under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), a total of 7,643 premises were inspected, resulting in 5,953 offence notices and 7,744 educational advocacy sessions issued.

Under the Food Act 1983 (Act 281), we inspected 4,999 food premises, and 39 were issued temporary closure orders under Section 11 of the Act to ensure hygiene and food safety,” he said. — Bernama





