KOTA BARU, July 13 — Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said Umno members in Kelantan need to discard a defeatist mindset and remain loyal to the party’s struggle even though they have been in the opposition seat for a long time.

He said that the actions of certain parties who easily give up and jump parties after defeat are a big mistake that undermines the strength of the party.

“There are those who, after losing, immediately admit defeat and jump to another party in the hope of being accepted. That is a mistake, and if they can do that to their own party, what guarantee do we have that they won’t do the same thing again?” he said to reporters after officiating the Umno Division Delegates’ Meeting in Pengkalan Chepa here yesterday.

Zambry, who is also the Minister of Higher Education, praised the success of the 102 Umno branches in Pengkalan Chepa that managed to hold meetings, even though Umno in that state has been in opposition for more than five decades, thus reflecting the party’s grassroots strength.

At the same time, he reminded party members to continue cooperating at all levels, including the Women’s, Youth and Puteri wings, to strengthen the party’s efforts. — Bernama





