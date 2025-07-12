SHAH ALAM, July 12 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has been asked to investigate allegations of immoral activities during a family motivation programme at a convention centre here.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the matter should be taken seriously and strict action should be taken if the allegations are found to be true after a thorough investigation.

“The report has just been received, I have asked JAIS to investigate and take strict action because it was organised privately in the hall, not related to the state government.

“... however, I am concerned with what was revealed, we need to conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action against anyone involved,” he said when met after officiating the Turath Islami 2025 Festival here today.

Asked if the convention centre management would be called to provide an explanation on the matter, Amirudin said it would first be submitted to the authorities for investigation.

Yesterday, Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee was reported to have said his party would investigate the organisation of a marriage motivation programme at a convention centre here in September last year, which was linked to indecent acts and idolatry. — Bernama