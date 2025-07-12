KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — A new regulation aimed at tightening enforcement against illegal ship-to-ship (STS) oil transfers in Malaysian waters is expected to come into force by the end of this month, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He stated that the move reflects Malaysia’s commitment as a coastal nation to safeguard its maritime sovereignty and prevent the country’s image from being tarnished by baseless accusations.

“This ship-to-ship issue has become a thorn in our side because we are often accused of practising or allowing illegal oil transfers to take place in our waters. This is our territory, and we will guard and control it more strictly,” he said during a press conference at the close of the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings on Friday.

Mohamad explained that under the new regulation, which is currently being finalised, any vessel found conducting unauthorised oil transfers will be detained.

“Previously, when we asked for coordinates, they would provide them — but it turned out the activity wasn’t within our territory. This time, we will not let it slide. If we catch them, we will detain the vessel. We no longer want to be accused of being a country that facilitates such activities,” he said.

He added that this stricter enforcement will send a clear signal that Malaysia is serious about addressing the issue, even if some parties may be displeased with the move.

“We are going ahead with this in July. Many may be unhappy, but this is about protecting our national sovereignty,” he stressed.

Yesterday, he stated that Malaysia remains committed to its role as a coastal nation and is in the process of formulating new regulations to strengthen maritime enforcement against illegal ship-to-ship transfers. — Bernama