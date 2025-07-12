REMBAU, July 12 — Four out of 30 passengers suffered minor injuries after their express bus rear-ended a trailer along KM243.9 of the North-South Expressway (northbound) early this morning.

Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department said it received a distress call at 2.52am and dispatched a team from the Rembau station, assisted by teams from Kota and Senawang, Harian Metro reported.

“The accident involved an express bus crashing into the back of a trailer,” a department spokesman was quoted as saying.

Operations commander Mohd Kassim Arippin said there were 30 people on board the bus — 13 men, 16 women, and a child.

“Four adult women sustained minor injuries. All passengers managed to exit the bus on their own before rescuers arrived,” he was quoted as saying.

Both the bus and trailer drivers were reported to be unharmed.

Those injured were given initial treatment at the scene before ambulances arrived.

The operation concluded at 4.05am.



