KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Dengue cases in the country dropped to 32,299 between January 1 and July 5 this year, compared to 78,068 cases during the same period last year, a decrease of 58.6 per cent.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said during the same period this year, 21 deaths were recorded, compared to 65 deaths in the same period in 2024.

“This reduction is not a ticket for the public to be complacent, especially since globally, the rise in dengue cases is showing a deeply worrying trend,” he said in his speech at the national level Gotong-Royong Mega Perangi Aedes 1.0 programme (Aedes prevention clean-up) in conjunction with Asean Dengue Day 2025 at the Seri Kota public housing in Bandar Tun Razak, here today.

Also present at the event were Bandar Tun Razak MP and the wife of the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad.

Dzulkefly said globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics showed dengue cases surged from 505,430 cases in 2000 to 14.3 million cases in 2024, an increase of more than 28 times.

He said WHO statistics also showed that the number of dengue-related deaths worldwide rose from 960 in 2000 to 9,508 in 2024, representing nearly a tenfold increase over the past 25 years.

To curb dengue in Malaysia, he said various efforts would continue to be implemented under a whole-of-nation approach to ensure the public had a high level of awareness regarding environmental cleanliness and embraced dengue prevention practices as part of their daily routine.

“This includes search-and-destroy activities to eliminate Aedes mosquito breeding grounds inside and outside the home by spending at least 10 minutes each week, and making the One Hour Malaysia Clean Up initiative a regular monthly activity.

“Members of the public must also seek immediate medical attention at nearby health facilities if they experience fever or other dengue symptoms,” he added.

The gotong-royong (community clean-up) programme was held with the cooperation of residents of Seri Kota public housing in Bandar Tun Razak, volunteers from the Communication for Behavioural Impact (Combi) team, and staff from the Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament’s office. — Bernama