PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was holding a meeting with Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs at the Seri Perdana Complex here last night.

The meeting is believed to be focused on current issues, including matters related to the upcoming parliamentary sitting.

Earlier, a vehicle carrying Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin was seen entering the Seri Perdana compound at 7.20 pm.

It was followed by the arrival of a vehicle carrying Deputy Prime Minister and BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, at 7.40 pm.

Members of the media have been stationed there since 7 pm to monitor developments regarding the meeting.

The meeting, which lasted more than an hour, ended at about 9.20 pm.

Anwar’s vehicle departed Seri Perdana at 9.34 pm, followed by that of the Prime Minister’s political secretary, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, a minute later.

Attempts by members of the media to obtain comments from the attending MPs were unsuccessful. — Bernama