BINTANGOR, July 11 — Police raided a cockfighting ring near Jalan Tanjung Manis on Thursday and arrested six local men.

Meradong police chief DSP Tansli Mering said in a statement today that several items were also seized, including live and dead roosters, weighing scales, and a whiteboard used during the fights.

All suspects, believed to be actively involved in the illegal gambling activity, were brought to the Bintangor police station for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 73(1)(g) of the Public Health (Veterinary) Ordinance 1999, which, upon conviction, may result in offenders facing a fine of up to RM2,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Tansli also advised the public to stay away from all forms of illegal gambling, including cockfighting, urging anyone with information on such activities to come forward and assist the police in curbing unlawful practices. — Bernama