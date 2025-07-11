JOHOR BARU, July 11 — A new Johor-based business is giving Singaporeans the chance to own and store performance and luxury cars in Malaysia, minus the republic’s sky-high costs and ownership restrictions.

Carlogy Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which brands itself as a one-stop automotive lifestyle hub, is quickly becoming a hit among car enthusiasts from across the Causeway.

While the service is open to Malaysians, co-founder Heeraj Sharma said the concept was inspired by increasing interest from his fellow Singaporeans.

“I looked into this and found out that foreign-ownership of vehicles in Malaysia was legal and it was possible for Singaporeans to buy, provided the cars are not driven into Singapore.

“So, this gave me an idea for offering such services as a business that can cater to both Singaporeans and even Malaysians.

“Since the business model is interest and lifestyle driven, Carlogy Malaysia aims to bridge the gap between Singapore and Malaysian car enthusiasts,” he told Malay Mail during a recent interview at the Carlogy hub in Skudai.

Carlogy Malaysia co-owners Heeraj Sharma (right) and Regis Tia (left) aims to transform their company into a a one-stop automotive solution and a lifestyle space for Singaporean car enthusiasts. — Picture by Ben Tan

The facility offers secure car storage, maintenance, and concierge services – along with a café – in a modern, industrial-style setting.

The facility has 24/7 security and offers customers the option to monitor their vehicles remotely through real-time CCTV feeds.

Customers can choose between standard or air-conditioned car storage, priced at RM700 and RM1,000 per month respectively.

Carlogy currently serves over 80 customers, most of whom are Singaporeans, with some Malaysian clients as well.

“In Malaysia, registered cars on the other hand offer owners a permanent ownership of the vehicle and this attracts many Singaporean car enthusiasts to Carlogy Malaysia’s unique services,” said Heeraj.

“There’s no expiry date on car ownership here,” he added.

The Carlogy Malaysia facility is located in Skudai, Johor Baru at the midway-point from the Woodlands Checkpoint and also the Second Link Crossing in Tuas. — Picture by Ben Tan

Heeraj said that in Singapore, the government’s vehicle Certificate of Entitlement (COE) system means residents never actually own their cars outright.

The COE is a permit that grants the right to own and use a vehicle in Singapore for 10 years, and its price is determined through a competitive bidding process designed to control the number of vehicles on the road.

Car ownership in Singapore is among the most expensive in the world, with the cost of a COE alone reaching over S$100,000 (RM332,423.90) for a standard car as of July 2025.

“In addition, you don’t actually permanently own a car in Singapore as all registered vehicles come with a COE that will end after the usual 10-year tenure expires,” Heeraj said.

He added that the cost of owning even a modest car in Singapore has become prohibitive, while in Malaysia, buying and maintaining a premium vehicle is far more accessible.

Under current laws, foreigners are allowed to own Malaysian-registered cars as long as they do not drive them into Singapore.

This is because Singapore’s Land Transport Authority prohibits citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders from keeping or using foreign-registered vehicles within the republic.

Heeraj said that Carlogy’s Skudai location was chosen for its proximity to both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, making it convenient for their largely Singaporean clientele.

“We want to show our customers that car ownership, especially luxury and performance marques, can still be affordable.

“Unlike in Singapore, recreational driving in Malaysia is also an exciting prospect as there are so many places that our customers can explore,” he said.

Carlogy Malaysia said Johor and Malaysia has a good potential as it has many varied locations suited for recreational drives. — Picture courtesy of Heeraj Sharma

The company has been receiving requests to source for specific marques, including Porsche and BMW.

Heeraj’s business partner Regis Tia, also from Singapore, said Carlogy began gaining traction after it launched its Instagram account a few months ago.

“We provide such a service to avoid our customers, who are mainly Singaporeans, from being ripped-off.

“Basically Carlogy Malaysia provides car enthusiasts with a seamless experience from selection to purchase and driving,” he told Malay Mail.

The 28-year-old said their services include washing, detailing, maintenance, spray painting, wrapping, tinting and paint protection film (PPF), along with a concierge service to send cars to specific areas within Johor Baru.

Carlogy Malaysia co-owners Regis Tia (far left) and Heeraj Sharma (second from left) with two Carlogy Malaysia customers during a recent outing in Johor. — Picture courtesy of Heeraj Sharma

“Being car enthusiasts ourselves, we want to make it possible to ensure that our customers thoroughly enjoy the driving experience and leave the hassle of maintenance to us.

Tia added that the timing is right for such a business, especially with ongoing development in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and the upcoming Rapid Transit System Link.

To find out more, visit Carlogy Malaysia’s Instagram page at @carlogy.my.