PUTRAJAYA, July 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today held a series of bilateral meetings with senior leaders and representatives from seven countries and international entities, on the sidelines of the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings currently taking place here.

The meetings, held at the Prime Minister’s Office, involved China, Australia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Palestine, the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union.

In his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Anwar said both sides discussed various aspects of Malaysia–China ties, which continues to be strengthened following President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia in April, during which 31 memoranda of understanding and agreements were signed.

“China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years, with total trade reaching US$106 billion in 2024. We also explored efforts to narrow the trade gap and expand cooperation in the port, liquefied natural gas (LNG), water, digital economy, and green technology sectors,” he said in a statement issued to Bernama and RTM.

Anwar also expressed appreciation for China’s support of Asean’s Five-Point Consensus regarding the situation in Myanmar and reiterated the importance of a peaceful resolution to the South China Sea issue, in line with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos).

During his meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Anwar said Malaysia and Australia continued discussions towards strengthening bilateral relations, which have been established since 1957.

“I welcome the interest of Australian investors in the smart manufacturing, digital economy, artificial intelligence and renewable energy sectors.

“Australia has also been invited to participate in the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) this September, in line with the halal economy’s vast potential as a driver of future cooperation,” he said.

Anwar also said that education remains one of the key pillars of Malaysia–Australia relations, and both countries are expected to sign a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Annual Leaders’ Meeting in October.

The MoU will cover areas including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), curriculum development and student exchange programmes.

“I also appreciate Australia’s support in enhancing local vaccine capability through training and research funding amounting to AU$500,000 (RM1.4 million),” said Anwar.

The prime minister also said he looks forward to the official visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Malaysia in October, which is expected to open a new chapter in bilateral relations based on trust, shared values and aspirations for a more peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

In a meeting with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Anwar said discussions revolved around the upcoming official visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Malaysia, during which several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed.

“Alhamdulillah, Malaysia–Pakistan trade value rose by over 25 per cent last year to US$1.76 billion. Both sides agreed to finalise the Malaysia–Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA), and also discussed ways to expand halal meat exports from Pakistan, with a focus on price competitiveness,” Anwar said.

The two leaders also explored potential cooperation in agriculture, particularly in rice trade.

During the half-hour meeting, Anwar and Mohammad Ishaq Dar also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including Asean–Pakistan relations and the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Malaysia remains committed to a peaceful resolution through dialogue in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. We also encourage deeper engagement between Pakistan and Asean moving forward,” Anwar added.

Anwar also received a courtesy call from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his delegation, which reaffirmed the shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties to a more strategic level.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSC) and the Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) between the two foreign ministries — key platforms to resolve pending matters and explore new avenues for cooperation.

According to Anwar, Turkiye is currently Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner in West Asia, and Malaysia is keen to encourage further investments in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, digital and green economy, artificial intelligence (AI) and aerospace.

“I also appreciate Turkiye’s involvement in Malaysia’s defence industry and its participation in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (Lima) 2025. We are also expecting the signing of a defence cooperation MoU and further streamlining of defence equipment procurement between both governments,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar’s meeting with United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary David Lammy focused on enhancing cooperation across various areas, including investment, energy transition, education, climate change, defence, digitalisation and AI.

“I received this courtesy call in the spirit of strengthening bilateral relations, which were elevated to a Strategic Partnership following my meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in January.

“I also welcome increased UK investments, particularly in the semiconductor and green infrastructure sectors, through the Global Industrial Strategy (GIS), and I expressed appreciation for the UK’s active role as an Asean Dialogue Partner, especially in supporting humanitarian efforts in Myanmar and urging a ceasefire along with the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC),” Anwar said. — Bernama