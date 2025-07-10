PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — The number of unemployed declined further by 0.7 per cent in May 2025 to 522,400 persons from 525,900 in April, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

The Statistics of the Labour Force for May 2025 released by DOSM today shows that the unemployment rate during the month remained at 3.0 per cent as in April.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin stated that the total number of employed persons continued to increase in May, rising by 0.3 per cent to 16.86 million persons from 16.82 million in April.

“The continued decrease in unemployment, alongside a rise in employment, reflects Malaysia’s positive and encouraging economic performance,” he said in a statement.

Looking at the performance of employment by economic sectors, he said the number of employed persons in the services sector showed a consistent upward trend, particularly in accommodation, food and beverage services; wholesale and retail trade; and transportation and storage activities.

“On the same note, the manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and mining and quarrying sectors also recorded an increasing number of employed persons during the month,” he said.

The unemployment rate for youth aged 15 to 24 years declined to 10.2 per cent in May, with 297,700 unemployed youths (April: 298,300).

For youth aged 15 to 30, the unemployment rate stood at 6.2 per cent, registering 399,000 unemployed youths (April: 400,600).

Mohd Uzir said the country’s labour market is expected to continue expanding and remain resilient in the coming months, supported by government policies, macroeconomic stability and investments in human capital.

“Despite ongoing global challenges, strong domestic fundamentals and sustained investment in human capital help maintain the stability and steady performance of the labour market,” he added. — Bernama