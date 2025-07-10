KUANTAN, July 10 — Repair and maintenance works on all critical instruments at the Kobat Pump House here were fully completed at 9.30am today, ahead of the original schedule.

Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) chief executive officer Datuk Saiful Zaini Mohd Bokhari said the raw water pump at the facility resumed operations at 10.15am, with raw water now being channelled to the Semambu Water Treatment Plant for processing.

He said several balancing and storage tanks have also been filled to build sufficient pressure and ensure smooth water flow, adding that the supply is expected to resume in stages.

“The recovery of water supply will vary depending on the location of consumer premises and the water pressure within the distribution system.

“Alternative supplies through water tankers and static tanks will continue to be provided in affected areas until full restoration is achieved,” he said in a statement today.

Saiful Zaini also expressed appreciation for the patience and cooperation of consumers throughout the disruption.

“Your support has motivated us to carry out the repairs more efficiently and swiftly. We also thank the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) for their assistance and supervision during the operation,” he added.

Yesterday, PAIP announced that several areas in the Kuantan district would experience an unscheduled water supply disruption for 12 hours, starting at 11pm. — Bernama