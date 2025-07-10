KLANG, July 10 — The Crop Seed Quality Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament next year, said Agriculture Department director-general Datuk Nor Sam Alwi.

He said the process of drafting the bill was still at the engagement stage to gather feedback from industry players before being finalised to ensure that farmers’ rights to quality seed supplies were protected.

“This act is a good initiative to ensure that farmers only purchase quality seeds, as currently, they have no proper channel to lodge a complaint if they get seeds that are of poor quality or not as specified.

“So far, we do not have a specific act that allows us to act against those selling poor-quality seeds,” he told a press conference after the opening of the Department of Agriculture’s Plant Subsector Development Symposium 2025 here today.

Also present was Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Earlier, in his speech at the event, Mohamad said the government was streamlining laws related to seeds to prevent farmers from being deceived or incurring losses from fake or poor-quality seeds.

“Although some farmers have raised concerns over this seed law, rest assured that the changes are not meant to pressure them, but rather to protect and safeguard their interests, in line with the ministry’s ongoing efforts,” he said. — Bernama