KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has established an Anti-Corruption Caucus involving various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

In a statement today, the MACC said the formation of the caucus is part of Strategy 3: People’s Voices under the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028, which prioritises empowering public voices in the fight against corruption.

“This strategic initiative supports Sub-strategy 3.1 of NACS, namely to create a structured platform for CSOs to share their expertise and perspectives actively through annual reports and recommendations to the government.

“It is led by the MACC Community Education Division, with strategic and technical support from the Malaysian Institute of Integrity as the implementing partner,” it said.

The MACC said the caucus adopts an inclusive approach, comprising qualified organisations with expertise, experience and commitment in the areas of integrity, corruption prevention and governance, representing diverse sectors of society.

“Each member is responsible for contributing their expertise to the planning and implementation of caucus activities.

“They also play a role in disseminating information on corruption-related issues, acting as intermediaries between organisations and the public, proposing issues and recommendations, and driving the implementation of programmes under NACS,” it said.

Through systematic and collaborative execution, the NACS’ objective to strengthen a culture of integrity, transparency and accountability across all levels of society will be achieved, MACC added.

Meanwhile, the appointment letters for the Anti-Corruption Caucus members were presented by MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya today.

The caucus membership for the term from July 1, 2025, to July 1, 2027, includes the Anti-Bribery Management Systems Practitioners Malaysia, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Organisation, Transparency International Malaysia, the National Union of Malaysian Muslim Students, the Business Integrity Alliance and the Malaysian Youth Council. — Bernama