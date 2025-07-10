KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) decision to lower the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) by 25 basis points to 2.75 per cent is a prudent and proactive measure amid global economic uncertainties.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) move was based on careful assessments of current economic and inflation forecasts.

“Although the export sector faces challenges, the government has implemented various support initiatives, including the Financing Guarantee Scheme for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the exploration of new markets,” he said in a post on X yesterday.

The MPC yesterday reduced the OPR by 25 basis points to 2.75 per cent.

The last time BNM maintained the OPR at 2.75 per cent was in March 2023, before raising it to three per cent in May 2023.

Meanwhile, Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said reforms under the Madani Economy continue to strengthen the country’s resilience, with inflation dropping to 1.2 per cent as of May 2025 — the lowest in 51 months — and labour force participation reaching a record 70.8 per cent.

“We must continue to advance reforms to plan the nation’s future because, despite challenges, there is room for progress grounded in better governance, bold innovation, and strong determination,” he said. — Bernama